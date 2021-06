Photo : YONHAP News

A Busan court sentenced former Mayor Oh Keo-don to three years in prison for sexually assaulting two city government employees.In its ruling on Tuesday, the Busan District Court recognized that Oh abused his authority over the victims while committing sexual violence.Oh, who was affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP), was accused of assaulting a city government employee in November 2018, with a failed second attempt the following month.In April 2020, Oh was accused of assaulting another employee and causing the victim to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD).Oh resigned last year, a week following the April 15 general elections.