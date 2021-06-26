Gov't to Monitor Social Distancing in Capital Region for 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will monitor adherence to social distancing regulations in Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon with greater scrutiny for two weeks starting Thursday.Officials will prioritize inspections of multipurpose facilities, including nightlife venues, karaoke rooms and indoor sports centers. Businesses that violate regulations will immediately be fined and ordered to temporarily shut down.Seoul City plans to expand operations of testing sites until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends. The centers will be set up near cram schools amid recent clusters at the private institutes.Gyeonggi Province will advise those working at nightlife facilities and cram schools to get tested once a week. It plans to provide self-testing kits to call centers and logistics centers at high risk for infection.Incheon City will prioritize countering COVID-19 variants through increased testing of overseas travelers and enhanced epidemiological studies.