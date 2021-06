Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national baseball team will play their first match at the Tokyo Olympics against Israel next month.The World Baseball Softball Confederation(WBSC) on Monday announced the groups and schedule for the baseball tournament in the upcoming Olympics.Six teams have been divided into two groups according to world rankings, with Number Three South Korea in Group B, along with Number Four United States and 24th-ranked Israel.World-leading Japan is in Group A, along with Number Five Mexico and Number Seven Dominican Republic.South Korea, the defending 2008 Olympic champs, will face off against Israel at Yokohama Stadium on July 29 at 7 p.m. It will then take on the U.S. at the same venue at 7 p.m. on July 31.