Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

17% of S. Korea's Land Area Designated Urban, Over 90% of Pop. Urban Residents

Write: 2021-06-29 12:46:39Update: 2021-06-29 13:22:12

17% of S. Korea's Land Area Designated Urban, Over 90% of Pop. Urban Residents

Photo : KBS News

Only around 17 percent of South Korea's land area was designated as urban as of late last year, but it was occupied by over 90 percent of the population.

According to data from the Land Ministry on Tuesday, out of 106-thousand-205 square kilometers of land designated for use, 17-thousand-769 square kilometers, or 16-point-seven percent, were for urban development.

Twenty-five-point-seven percent was designated for management, 46-point-four percent for agriculture and forestry, and eleven-point-two percent for environmental preservation.

Of the area for urban use, two-thousand-713 square kilometers, or 15-point-three percent, were residential districts, one-point-nine percent for commercial use and six-point-nine percent for industrial purposes.

Out of the 51-point-83 million population, 47-point-57 million, or 91-point-eight percent, were urban residents, indicating a high urban population density.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >