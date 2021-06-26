Culture National Library to Offer Visiting Scholar Program for Korean Studies Academics

The National Library of Korea will begin offering a visiting scholar program next month for overseas academics specializing in Korean studies.



The program will be open to Korean studies professors and researchers affiliated with overseas universities and institutes who are planning to stay in the country for six months or more for research.



The selected group will be allowed expanded access to the library, domestic and overseas academic databases, a mutual loan program and electronic versions of overseas academic papers.



The library will also provide individual research space for up to a year and arrange workshops for the participants to share their research methods and outcomes.



Information on applications is available at www-dot-nl-dot-go-dot-kr-slash-rink.