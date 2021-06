Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has changed the geodetic datum, or standard used to make cadastral maps, from the one centered around Tokyo to an international system used by the U.S. and many European countries.The Land Ministry said on Tuesday that it has completed changing the standard for some 700-thousand cadastral maps, as well as the relevant registrations. The process began in 2013.In 1910, South Korea adopted the coordinate system centered around Tokyo, which is about 365 meters apart from the international system based on space measurement technology.The ministry expects the transition to significantly reduce measurement errors and to enhance public convenience.