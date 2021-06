Photo : YONHAP News

A bill limiting the pullout or reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea was referred to the House of Representatives.According to media outlets on Monday, the bill submitted Friday last week stipulates that the Defense Department may not spend the 2022 fiscal budget on reducing the number of active soldiers stationed in South Korea to under 22-thousand.The bill was pitched by Republican Mike Gallagher and six other lawmakers across the aisle, including Democrat Andy Kim, and virtually aims to block a unilateral reduction by the U.S. without prior consent from South Korea.It remains to be seen whether Congress will keep troops at the present 28-thousand-500 or move to the minimum of 22-thousand, based on an agreement during the previous Donald Trump administration.