Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New Alcohol Advertising Restrictions to Be Implemented from Wed.

Write: 2021-06-29 15:14:30Update: 2021-06-29 15:52:34

Starting from Wednesday, advertisements for alcohol will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. not only on TV but also on datacasting, Internet protocol television(IPTV) and digital multimedia broadcasting(DMB).

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it informed the interested parties related to alcohol on the new adjustments to advertising restrictions on Tuesday. 

Also from Wednesday, such ads in video format displayed on billboards will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Also posting such ads will be prohibited in buses, subways, trains, taxis and bus terminals. Currently, only subway stations and ordinary vehicles are subject to the ban. However, ads attached to vehicles operated by liquor companies will not be subject to the new rule.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >