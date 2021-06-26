Domestic New Alcohol Advertising Restrictions to Be Implemented from Wed.

Starting from Wednesday, advertisements for alcohol will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. not only on TV but also on datacasting, Internet protocol television(IPTV) and digital multimedia broadcasting(DMB).



The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it informed the interested parties related to alcohol on the new adjustments to advertising restrictions on Tuesday.



Also from Wednesday, such ads in video format displayed on billboards will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Also posting such ads will be prohibited in buses, subways, trains, taxis and bus terminals. Currently, only subway stations and ordinary vehicles are subject to the ban. However, ads attached to vehicles operated by liquor companies will not be subject to the new rule.