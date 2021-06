Photo : YONHAP News

The second day of the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) candidate registration for next year’s presidential election continued on Tuesday.DP lawmakers Park Yong-jin and Kim Du-kwan as well as South Chungcheong Governor Yang Seung-jo registered, while former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon was expected to register later in the day.On the first day of the three-day registration period, Gangwon Province Governor Choi Moon-soon was the first to register. Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung is set to register on Wednesday.The party plans to narrow down the race to six candidates after conducting a public survey and poll of party members over three days from next Friday.