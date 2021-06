Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is in self-quarantine following a trip to three Southeast Asian nations.The ministry said Chung, who returned on Saturday, was notified to go into quarantine by authorities on Monday after a passenger on his return flight was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.The ministry added that he was ordered into quarantine even though he was issued an exemption as the trip was official duty.The ministry also noted that Chung had been fully vaccinated and all his entourage tested negative for COVID-19 upon their arrival.