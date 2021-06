Photo : YONHAP News

New figures by the Labor Ministry show that economic recovery is leading to a surge in new hires.In a report released Tuesday, the ministry said companies with more than five full-time workers plan to hire 296-thousand employees from April to September.This is up 24-point-two percent from the same six months last year and translates to an increase of 58-thousand.This would be the largest growth in hires for the second and third quarter period since 2018 when 314-thousand people landed jobs.Experts say the latest growth is attributed to an improving economy after the outbreak of the pandemic.