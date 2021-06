Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil criticized former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, saying he negated himself.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Song quoted former interim leader of the main opposition Kim Chong-in, who said there has never been a person who went from being a prosecutor to being president.Song added that he welcomes Yoon’s bid and expressed hopes that he will diligently try to get public approval.He also said Yoon must receive approval from the People Power Party(PPP) and have his future vision scrutinized.According to Song, the DP must self-reflect on its shortcomings, citing Yoon’s high approval rating which dwarfs the DP’s. Also, the party needs to voluntarily undergo change so that it can be objectively evaluated.