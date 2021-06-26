S. Korea Falls to 10th in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ranking in a monthly survey of countries considered the best to live in the COVID-19 era has fallen by five notches to the 10th spot.Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for June on Monday placed South Korea 10th out of 53 nations surveyed.South Korea was placed fourth on the list in November when the U.S. news and information service started compiling the monthly ranking and closed in on its earlier record in May, taking fifth place.Bloomberg attributed South Korea's significant drop to the creation of a new assessment category called “Reopening Progress,” which measures each country’s efforts to facilitate moving in and out of the country.In terms of vaccination rates, which is part of the Reopening Progress metrics, South Korea stood at 19-point-two percent, 32nd lowest among the 53 countries.The U.S. topped the latest list, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Israel and France.