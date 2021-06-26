Menu Content

Parliament Passes Bill to Introduce More Alternative Holidays

Write: 2021-06-29 19:47:01Update: 2021-06-29 19:54:00

Parliament Passes Bill to Introduce More Alternative Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly held a plenary session on Tuesday and passed a bill aimed at allowing an alternative holiday to be designated for all public holidays that fall on a weekend.

Only special holidays have been subject to such an alternative holiday system thus far, such as Lunar New Year, Chuseok and Children's Day, but the new law would allow substitute days off for all public holidays. 

This means that the nation will designate alternative holidays for Liberation Day, Foundation Day, Hangeul Day and Christmas Day in the second half of this year.

However, businesses with less than five employees, which are not required by law to give paid leave, were excluded from the new bill.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) boycotted voting on it, arguing that excluding such businesses goes against the objective of the alternative holiday system.
