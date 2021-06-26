Menu Content

S. Korea to Sign First Travel Bubble Agreement with Saipan

Write: 2021-06-30 08:12:40Update: 2021-06-30 10:26:55

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to establish its first "travel bubble" with U.S. territory Saipan, an agreement that will exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine upon entry to each other's countries. 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Tuesday that it will sign the agreement with the government of the Northern Mariana Islands on Wednesday at a hotel in Seoul. 

Saipan is the largest island in the archipelago in the western Pacific Ocean. 

Under the agreement, travelers will be allowed to visit between the two locations without mandatory self-quarantine two weeks after receiving the second or final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines subject to the exemption include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson. 

Travelers should submit a COVID-19 vaccine certificate and a certificate with a negative result for a virus test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.
