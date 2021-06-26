N. Korean Leader Says 'Grave Incident' Occurred due to Laxity in Quarantine Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said a "grave incident" has happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country due to laxity in tackling COVID-19.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim issued the criticism as he presided over an extended politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.Kim reportedly accused senior officials of neglecting their duties in carrying out anti-virus measures.Kim said that by neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparation for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge threat to the safety of the nation and its people.The KCNA did not elaborate on the details of the grave incident.North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken draconian actions against the virus, including tight border controls and other anti-pandemic measures since early last year.