S. Korea Calls for BIE Support for Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has called for the global community to support its bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee made the call during a presentation before the members of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) through a virtual meeting.During the presentation, Yoo unveiled three themes for the envisioned Busan 2030 World Expo, namely "Sustainable Living with Nature," "Technology for Humanity," and "Platform for Caring and Sharing."The ministry said that South Korea hopes to host the expo in the port city from May 1 to October 31 in 2030 under the three themes.The host city for the World Expo 2030 is set to be announced in November 2023 after onsite inspections and a vote by the 169 member countries.Russia also placed a bid to host the expo under the slogan of "Human Progress. Shared Vision for the World of Harmony."