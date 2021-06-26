Pentagon: US Respects S. Korea's Decision to Skip Multinational Naval Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said the United States fully respects South Korea's decision to skip a multinational naval exercise, adding that Seoul's decision does not affect the bilateral alliance.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked about the matter.Sea Breeze 21, an annual multinational exercise, is co-hosted by the U.S. and the Ukrainian Navy, involving five-thousand troops, 32 vessels and 40 aircraft from about 30 nations.South Korea earlier said it had been invited to the exercise in the Black Sea, but that it has decided not to take part.The Pentagon spokesperson said it's a sovereign decision by a nation and South Korea is certainly entitled to make that decision, adding the U.S. absolutely respects it.He also stressed that the decision doesn't change the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance or the U.S.' commitment to the people of South Korea or its security commitments on the Korean Peninsula.