US Ambassador to UN Criticizes N. Korea for 'Countless Human Rights Abuses'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reportedly criticized North Korea for "countless human rights abuses" including abductions.Japan's Kyodo News said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued the criticism on Tuesday during an online UN symposium, which was jointly hosted by Japan, the U.S., the European Union and Australia.The U.S. envoy said that North Korea is "responsible for countless human rights abuses" including the abductions of citizens of Japan and other countries.The ambassador then urged North Korea to release the abductees, while pledging the U.S.' continued cooperation with its friends and allies including Japan to resolve these longstanding injustices.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobo Kato told the symposium that the abduction issue is a critical matter concerning the sovereignty of Japan and the lives and safety of Japanese citizens.He added that Tokyo will do its utmost to ensure that all abductees return home as soon as possible.