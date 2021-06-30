Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 794 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest since Late April

Write: 2021-06-30 09:38:02Update: 2021-06-30 10:38:01

S. Korea Reports 794 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest since Late April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases amid growing concerns about highly transmissible variant strains.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that 794 new infections were registered throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 156-thousand-961.

The daily figure jumped by nearly 200 from the previous day to surpass 700 for the first time since June 5, posting the largest number of cases since April 23, when it reached 797.

Health authorities are on alert as the nation is set to adopt a new four-tier social distancing system with eased restrictions on Thursday. 

Of the new cases, 759 were local transmissions and 35 came from overseas.

By region, the greater metro area accounted for 83 percent of new domestic cases, including 368 in Seoul and 234 in Gyeonggi Province.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-18. The fatality rate stands at one-point-29 percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by three from the previous day to 149.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >