S. Korea Builds Junior College for Advanced Technology Training in Senegal

Write: 2021-06-30 10:38:47Update: 2021-06-30 16:21:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has built a junior college for advanced technology training in Senegal. 

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) said Wednesday that a ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the opening of the school in Senegal’s new industrial city of Diamniadio.

In the ceremony, Senegalese President Macky Sall thanked the South Korean government and KOICA for building an educational environment that meets industrial needs and for laying the groundwork to enhance the quality of vocational education. He then expressed hope that his country and South Korea will continue to expand cooperation in various areas. 

The college mainly focuses on providing vocational training in information and communication technology as well as automobiles. 

KOICA spent nine-point-four million dollars since 2015 in building the school and developing its curriculum.
