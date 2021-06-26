S. Korea Ranks 4th in ITU's Global Cybersecurity Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has ranked fourth among 194 countries in the International Telecommunication Union’s(ITU) latest index on commitment to global cybersecurity.In the ITU's fourth edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index(GCI) on Tuesday, South Korea came in fourth, tied with Singapore and Spain.The U.S. topped the list, followed by the UK and Saudi Arabia in second, and Estonia ranking third. Other Top Ten countries include Russia, the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Malaysia, Lithuania, Japan, Canada, France and India.South Korea scored 87-point-three points to rank 15th in the previous GCI in 2019. The country scored 98-point-52 points this time around, getting a perfect score in legal measures, capacity development and cooperation.The GCI, which measures the cybersecurity commitments of 193 ITU members and Palestine, aims to identify gaps, serve as a roadmap for national strategies, build capacity, and strengthen international standards.