Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to provide​ benefits to elderly citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in selecting participants for government projects that provide jobs to seniors.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Wednesday that it received a briefing from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on ways to offer such benefits.The health ministry decided to grant five extra points to elderly citizens who’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose when choosing who will take part in the projects.The ministry said the decision was reached in a bid to safely conduct the projects which mainly consist of face-to-face activities given that the elderly are the main participants.