Gov't to Enforce Eased Distancing Rules despite Resurgence in Capital Area

Write: 2021-06-30 12:33:18Update: 2021-06-30 15:36:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to move forward with implementing a new, eased social distancing system from Thursday, despite the average number of COVID-19 cases in the capital region over the past week falling at 465 a day, near the Level Three threshold.

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Wednesday that the revamped guidelines will take effect on July 1, with the Seoul metropolitan area to start at Level Two.

Yoon added that if virus cases further surge and the daily average enters the Level Three threshold, the level in the capital area will be raised accordingly.

The official said most of the increased infections involve those in their 20s and 30s who have yet to be vaccinated, and urged continued vigilance.

At a COVID-19 meeting earlier, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said, while the revised regulations aim to strike a balance between restoring normalcy in daily lives and quarantine, distancing will be adjusted in accordance with virus cases.
