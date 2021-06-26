Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Social Distancing Urged as Beaches Open Nationwide

Write: 2021-06-30 14:11:14Update: 2021-06-30 14:51:29

Social Distancing Urged as Beaches Open Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

As dozens of beaches are set to open for the summer season on Thursday, the government is urging the public and local governments to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries advises the public to check crowd levels at beaches before making a visit via Naver, the country's leading portal, or www-dot-seantour-dot-kr, a government website that provides the real-time information.

It highly recommends that visitors utilize a reservation system in place at 25 beaches nationwide via the same websites to facilitate two-meter distancing. It also asks municipal governments to conduct temperature checks at beaches. 

The ministry has put together a list of 50 lesser known beaches, such as Geumjin Beach in Gangwon Province, Myeongsa Beach in South Gyeongsang Province and Bangjukpo Beach in South Jeolla Province.

Twenty-four beaches, including Busan's Haeundae, are set to fully open on Thursday. Another 239 are scheduled to open throughout the month of July.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >