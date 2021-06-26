Social Distancing Urged as Beaches Open Nationwide

As dozens of beaches are set to open for the summer season on Thursday, the government is urging the public and local governments to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries advises the public to check crowd levels at beaches before making a visit via Naver, the country's leading portal, or www-dot-seantour-dot-kr, a government website that provides the real-time information.
It highly recommends that visitors utilize a reservation system in place at 25 beaches nationwide via the same websites to facilitate two-meter distancing. It also asks municipal governments to conduct temperature checks at beaches.
The ministry has put together a list of 50 lesser known beaches, such as Geumjin Beach in Gangwon Province, Myeongsa Beach in South Gyeongsang Province and Bangjukpo Beach in South Jeolla Province.
Twenty-four beaches, including Busan's Haeundae, are set to fully open on Thursday. Another 239 are scheduled to open throughout the month of July.