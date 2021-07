Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee has passed a resolution condemning the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics for marking the Dokdo islets as Japanese territory on its website.The resolution approved on Wednesday by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee classifies the claim as an infringement of South Korea's territorial sovereignty and an act that regresses Seoul-Tokyo relations.The resolution calls for immediate corrective action, including deleting the classification of the easternmost islets as Japanese territory.Stressing that Tokyo's actions damage the Olympic spirit, the committee urged the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to proactively respond.