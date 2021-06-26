Seoul City May Reconsider Easing Gathering Ban amid Uptick in Virus Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government may tighten the gathering ban even after the nation switches to a new social distancing system should the COVID-19 situation in the capital city fail to improve.At a COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Oh Se-hoon highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting the city had recorded the highest number of daily cases so far this year. Seoul City confirmed 368 new domestic transmissions for Tuesday.The central government's revamped guidelines are set to be implemented on Thursday, with Level Two applied to the capital region. Under it, private gatherings of up to six people will be allowed over a trial period of two weeks, after which a maximum of eight will be permitted.Oh said the gathering restrictions may have to be reconsidered if new cases do not drop within the next week.The mayor urged the city's 25 districts to prioritize quarantine and proactive testing at nightlife venues, karaoke rooms, restaurants, coffee shops and cram schools frequented by many people. Their allowed operating hours are set to be extended through midnight under the new system.