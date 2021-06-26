Two NCOs Indicted in Air Force Sexual Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Two superiors of an Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) who died by suicide after reporting sexual assault have been referred to trial on charges of inflicting secondary damage on the victim.Military prosecutors said Wednesday they indicted a warrant officer and a senior master sergeant of the 20th Fighter Wing, both of whom are accused of pressuring the victim to drop the case against her assailant.The warrant officer will additionally face sexual assault charges as he allegedly assaulted the NCO in a separate past incident.The two are accused of failing to immediately report the case to authorities and instead pressuring the NCO, dismissing the violation as something "you experience in life".Four military officials have so far been referred to trial in the case since the Defense Ministry took over from the Air Force and opened a joint investigation earlier this month.