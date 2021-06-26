Menu Content

9 Candidates Complete Registration for DP's Presidential Primaries

Write: 2021-06-30

9 Candidates Complete Registration for DP's Presidential Primaries

Nine candidates have completed registration to run in the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential primary, signaling the official start of the process.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, the party's leading hopeful, former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae all put their names in the hat on Wednesday.

Six others who had already registered are former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, South Chungcheong Governor Yang Seung-jo, Gangwon Governor Choi Moon-soon, and Reps. Park Yong-jin, Kim Du-kwan and Lee Kwang-jae.

The candidates will kick off the primaries with a press event on Thursday, which will be followed by televised debates.

Three candidates will be eliminated between July 9 and 11, with the remaining six advancing until a final candidate is chosen by September 5 to represent the party in next year’s presidential election. 

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Chung and Rep. Lee previously announced that they will field a single candidate by Monday, in an apparent bid to join forces against the Gyeonggi governor.
