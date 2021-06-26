9 Candidates Complete Registration for DP's Presidential Primaries

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine candidates have completed registration to run in the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) presidential primary, signaling the official start of the process.Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, the party's leading hopeful, former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae all put their names in the hat on Wednesday.Six others who had already registered are former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, South Chungcheong Governor Yang Seung-jo, Gangwon Governor Choi Moon-soon, and Reps. Park Yong-jin, Kim Du-kwan and Lee Kwang-jae.The candidates will kick off the primaries with a press event on Thursday, which will be followed by televised debates.Three candidates will be eliminated between July 9 and 11, with the remaining six advancing until a final candidate is chosen by September 5 to represent the party in next year’s presidential election.Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Chung and Rep. Lee previously announced that they will field a single candidate by Monday, in an apparent bid to join forces against the Gyeonggi governor.