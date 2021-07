Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have confirmed that the Delta variant was among a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to English academies in Gyeonggi Province.Additionally, they announced on Wednesday that another cluster reported at bars in Seoul’s Mapo district is linked to the cram school infections and could also involve the Delta variant.A combined 213 cases have been confirmed between the two clusters that involve six different private academies in the greater metro area. Of them, 45 came from bars and restaurants in Mapo district.Text messages have been sent out urging people who visited eight specific restaurants and bars in the Hongik University area between June 16 and 28 to get tested for COVID-19.