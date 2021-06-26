Ex-Prosecutor-General Yoon Meets with Political Leaders, Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Former-prosecutor-general-turned-presidential-hopeful Yoon Seok-youl spent his first day after announcing his bid rubbing shoulders with political leaders and members of the media.Yoon attended the opening of this year's Asian Leadership Conference on Wednesday, where he shared a table with main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok and minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo.While the three are not likely to have discussed Yoon's possible joining the PPP or merging the opposition parties, Yoon said he and the two opposition leaders agreed to meet in the near future.Afterwards, the former top prosecutor visited the National Assembly and met with members of the press, where he asked the media to support him as he begins his political career.Yoon, however, dodged sensitive questions regarding allegations surrounding his wife or why his spokesperson had resigned ten days into the job.