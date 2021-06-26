DP Chief Praises S. Korea's Achievements in 2 Yrs. since Japan Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly two years since Japan's sudden export bans on semiconductor parts threatened domestic industry, South Korean firms have made great strides and instead brought Japan to its knees, according to the head of the ruling liberal party.At a budget policy meeting held in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, Democratic Party(DP) chairman Song Young-gil made the statement as he noted July 6 marks the day the surprise restrictions were announced against South Korea.He said, at the time, conservative politicians and media were quick to call on President Moon Jae-in to swiftly apologize to Tokyo and restore bilateral relations.Song said even on Tuesday former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl blamed the government for the worsened ties.Instead, South Korean companies answered President Moon Jae-in’s rally cry to build an undefeatable country, he said, and produced impressive results.His remarks appear to be in response to Yoon's statement the previous day, which held the Moon administration responsible for the aggravated relations with Japan while announcing his presidential bid.