Seoul Metro Area to Keep Current Distancing System for 1 Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Social distancing rules and the ban on private gatherings of more than five people will remain in place in the greater Seoul area, even as the rest of the nation is set to pivot to a new, laxer distancing scheme on July 1.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday announced the move, which will be effective for at least one week, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital city.Seoul City registered 375 new COVID-19 cases throughout Tuesday, including overseas infections, marking its highest daily figure so far this year.Gyeonggi Province and Incheon City also said they will maintain their distancing guidelines, including the private gathering ban, for a week.The capital city had initially considered allowing gatherings of up to six people from Thursday, in line with the country's adoption of the eased distancing scheme.Under the new guidelines, the ceiling on private gatherings in the capital region would have been lifted to six people for a two-week trial basis before being expanded to eight people thereafter.