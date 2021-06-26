Menu Content

Sports

Olympic Football Team Finalizes 18-Man Roster, Son Heung-min Excluded

Photo : YONHAP News

Three veteran players, including 28-year-old striker Hwang Ui-jo, have joined South Korea’s men’s Olympic football team as Team Korea sets its eyes on winning its first Olympic gold at the upcoming Tokyo Games. 

Head coach Kim Hak-bum on Wednesday finalized his 18-man roster for the Olympics, including three wild card players -- Hwang of French club FC Girondins de Bordeaux, Kwon Chang-hoon, 26, of Suwon Bluewings and Kim Min-jae, 24, of Beijing Guoan. The wild card system allows up to three players aged 24 or older to join the Under-23 side. 

Hwang and Kim helped South Korea win a gold medal during the 2018 Asian Games. 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min had been expected to be called up as a wild card, but coach Kim chose not to bring him in reportedly to protect the star footballer from possible injuries. Lee Kang-in of Valencia CF made the roster. 

The Olympic team will have two buildup matches in Seoul next month before departing for Japan on July 17, including against France on June 16. The opponent of the first tune-up remains undecided.
