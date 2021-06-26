Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Masking Requirement to Remain in Place in Crowded Places

Write: 2021-06-30 18:43:28Update: 2021-06-30 18:46:16

Masking Requirement to Remain in Place in Crowded Places

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities are calling on the public to keep their masks on in crowded places even if they have been vaccinated.  

Those who received at least one COVID-19 shot were to be allowed to take off their masks while outdoors starting on July 1, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidance earlier this month.   

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, in a media briefing on Wednesday said, if it is difficult to maintain a two-meter distance, people need to wear masks even if they are outdoors.  

Concerns are growing over eased masking rules since a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the capital region and growing infections involving variants of the virus. 

Another senior health official Sohn Young-rae also said wearing masks will remain mandatory in venues frequented by the public, such as sports stadiums and concert halls, adding those violating the rules will be fined.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >