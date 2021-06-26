Masking Requirement to Remain in Place in Crowded Places

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities are calling on the public to keep their masks on in crowded places even if they have been vaccinated.Those who received at least one COVID-19 shot were to be allowed to take off their masks while outdoors starting on July 1, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidance earlier this month.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, in a media briefing on Wednesday said, if it is difficult to maintain a two-meter distance, people need to wear masks even if they are outdoors.Concerns are growing over eased masking rules since a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the capital region and growing infections involving variants of the virus.Another senior health official Sohn Young-rae also said wearing masks will remain mandatory in venues frequented by the public, such as sports stadiums and concert halls, adding those violating the rules will be fined.