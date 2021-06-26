Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-Prosecutor Chief Blames Gov't for Worsened Ties with Japan

Write: 2021-06-30 19:21:28Update: 2021-07-01 15:08:42

Ex-Prosecutor Chief Blames Gov't for Worsened Ties with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General and leading opposition hopeful Yoon Seok-youl has criticized the government for worsened ties between Seoul and Tokyo. 

While announcing his presidential bid during a press conference on Tuesday, Yoon said diplomacy should be based on pragmatism, empirical tradition and realism. 

However, he argued, the Moon Jae-in administration has exacerbated relations with Japan by playing the "Jookchang-ga," or the Song of the Bamboo Spear and stoking public outrage, describing the current bilateral ties as being at its worst since the formation of ties and is now “irreparably damaged.”

The song he referred to was shared by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk when he was serving as a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in 2019, apparently to drum up public support for the government’s indignation against Japan’s export curbs on South Korea. 

The lyrics to the song, which was popular among student activists in the 1980s, is from a poem by Gim Nam-joo, who wrote the initial piece "The Song," which described the desperation of farmers armed with bamboo spears during the Donghak Peasant Revolution, rising up against Japanese forces with firearms. 

That movement, which took place in the 1880s, protested the exploitation of farmers by regional Japanese imperial colonial officials. The discord eventually served as an opportunity for the Japanese army to lay groundwork for formally annexing the country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >