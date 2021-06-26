S. Korea Enforces Eased Social Distancing Except Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun to enforce eased social distancing rules nationwide except for the Seoul metropolitan area, which postponed the implementation of the new system due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the region.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, from Thursday Level One will apply to 14 provinces and major cities in a four-level distancing system, which has replaced the previous five-level scheme.In twelve of the regions, restrictions on private gatherings have been eased to allow up to eight people for two weeks before the regulation is fully lifted from July 15.Up to six people are allowed to gather for a two-week transitional period on the southern resort island of Jeju, while South Chungcheong Province immediately lifted the gathering ban.Those who have been partially or fully vaccinated will be allowed to take off their masks outdoors from Thursday but only as long as they can maintain a two-meter distance from each other.In Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, however, restrictions under the five-tier system will remain in place for another week, meaning nightlife venues, karaoke rooms, restaurants and coffee shops can only operate until 10 p.m. The ban on private gatherings of five or more people will also remain effective.