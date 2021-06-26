Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Career Diplomat to Serve as New Acting US Ambassador in S. Korea

Write: 2021-07-01 08:45:29Update: 2021-07-01 11:31:13

Career Diplomat to Serve as New Acting US Ambassador in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. career diplomat Chris Del Corso will reportedly serve as acting U.S. ambassador in South Korea. 

According to the diplomatic community on Wednesday, Del Corso, the executive director of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, has been named the new deputy U.S. ambassador to South Korea. 

Del Corso, whose wife is of Korean descent, formerly served at the U.S. mission in South Korea for around four years. 

He will reportedly replace Robert Rapson, who has been serving as acting U.S. ambassador since former U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris resigned at the launch of the Joe Biden administration in January. 

U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim, the first Korean-American woman to represent the U.S. as an ambassador, and former U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks are reportedly among those being considered to be the new U.S. top diplomat in South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >