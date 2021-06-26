Career Diplomat to Serve as New Acting US Ambassador in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. career diplomat Chris Del Corso will reportedly serve as acting U.S. ambassador in South Korea.According to the diplomatic community on Wednesday, Del Corso, the executive director of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, has been named the new deputy U.S. ambassador to South Korea.Del Corso, whose wife is of Korean descent, formerly served at the U.S. mission in South Korea for around four years.He will reportedly replace Robert Rapson, who has been serving as acting U.S. ambassador since former U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris resigned at the launch of the Joe Biden administration in January.U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim, the first Korean-American woman to represent the U.S. as an ambassador, and former U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks are reportedly among those being considered to be the new U.S. top diplomat in South Korea.