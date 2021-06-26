Ex-Prosecutor Chief Hints at Possibility of Joining PPP

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl has indicated he may join the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), but stressed the potential move as a means to realize his ultimate goal of dethroning the ruling bloc.Yoon revealed his views in interviews with KBS and SBS on Wednesday, a day after he made his official presidential bid.During the interviews, the leading opposition presidential hopeful said he may form solidarity with the PPP and even join if it is necessary for a change of power.Yoon said the PPP is a “very important” political force, adding he will explore every appropriate method necessary and will not disappoint the public who yearn for the power change.However, the former top prosecutor suggested he will not be hasty in his decision. He said it won’t be too late for him to decide on strategies after meeting with all the people he says are angry over the violation of justice, common sense and rule of law under the current administration.