South Korea posted record high exports for June.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday that the nation’s exports jumped 39-point-seven percent on-year last month to stand at 54-point-eight billion dollars, the highest volume ever recorded for the month of June.The latest figure confirms the growth of exports for the eighth consecutive month and also marks the fourth straight month the number has exceeded 50 billion dollars.Imports rose 40-point-seven percent on-year in June to record 50-point-36 billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of four-point-44 billion dollars.It marks the 14th month in a row that the country has posted a trade surplus.