Cabinet Approves 33 Trillion Won Extra Budget Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet on Thursday finalized a supplementary budget proposal worth 33 trillion won to fund COVID-19 relief payments to the bottom 80 percent income bracket.The extra budget is this year's second and the sixth overall since the start of the pandemic.The government earmarked 15-point-seven trillion won to finance the emergency relief payouts, support small business owners and roll out a cashback incentive on credit card spending.Each person in the bottom 80 percent income bracket will receive 250-thousand won. Up to one million won will be given to a household with four or more members.The government will also spend the extra budget on employment, purchasing vaccines and rejuvenating regional economies.The government will submit the plan to the National Assembly on Friday.