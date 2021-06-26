Quarantine Exemptions for Some Vaccinated Overseas Travelers Begin Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on Thursday, some travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 overseas will be exempt from two-week quarantine measures when entering South Korea.To receive an exemption certificate, travelers must be entering the nation at least two weeks after receiving the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization, including the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines.The exemption will be granted to Korean citizens, foreign residents, and travelers who enter the country to visit family, or for the purpose of business, academics or public interest.However, entrants from 21 countries with variant COVID-19 cases, such as South Africa and Brazil, will not be subject to the exemption.Fully vaccinated people entering from one of the 21 countries with variant COVID-19 cases can get an exemption if they can prove the importance or urgency of their purpose of travel.