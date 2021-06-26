Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Quarantine Exemptions for Some Vaccinated Overseas Travelers Begin Thurs.

Write: 2021-07-01 11:48:55Update: 2021-07-01 14:27:21

Quarantine Exemptions for Some Vaccinated Overseas Travelers Begin Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on Thursday, some travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 overseas will be exempt from two-week quarantine measures when entering South Korea. 

To receive an exemption certificate, travelers must be entering the nation at least two weeks after receiving the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization, including the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines. 

The exemption will be granted to Korean citizens, foreign residents, and travelers who enter the country to visit family, or for the purpose of business, academics or public interest.  

However, entrants from 21 countries with variant COVID-19 cases, such as South Africa and Brazil, will not be subject to the exemption. 

Fully vaccinated people entering from one of the 21 countries with variant COVID-19 cases can get an exemption if they can prove the importance or urgency of their purpose of travel.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >