New Autonomous Police System Takes Effect on Thursday

Write: 2021-07-01 12:07:19Update: 2021-07-01 14:02:20

Photo : YONHAP News

An autonomous police system came into effect Thursday in what is viewed as the largest organizational change since the establishment of the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA).

The system is aimed at dispersing power within the police, following the Moon Jae-in administration's reforms that gave the agency more investigative authority from the prosecution.

Police duties are now divided into three categories - the national police tasked with security and intel gathering, the autonomous police handling matters related to people's livelihoods and safety and the National Office of Investigation(NOI) focusing on general investigations.

The autonomous police will be governed by seven-member committees in each of the 18 major cities and provinces, rather than the central government. 

Some 65-thousand officers, over half of the 120-thousand national police force, will be assigned to this section and oversee matters in public safety, traffic, school and domestic violence.

Marking the launch of the new system, President Moon Jae-in wrote on his social media account that the autonomous police are expected to offer services that cater to the needs of local residents.
