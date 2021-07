Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government will extend the current ban and restrictions on street rallies until next Wednesday amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.This comes hours after the city government announced that it would lift the ban on rallies at the city's major locations, such as Gwanghwamun Square, and ease the restriction from a max of nine people to 49 for other areas from Thursday.The current rally ban on a number of venues in the city was introduced in February last year, followed by restricting participation to a maximum of nine people in August the same year.While the restriction was eased to allow up to 99 people in October 2020, it was again tightened the following month amid a resurgence in cases.Violators will face a fine of three million won or less.