Photo : KBS News

A major labor union will push ahead with a planned rally in Seoul on Saturday, despite a ban and restrictions imposed by the city government and police.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said on Thursday that it will not halt its fight for the rights of laborers and the people.Claiming that it requested sufficient space for social distancing, the umbrella group criticized authorities for being interested in only silencing unions.The KCTU asked why only labor rallies are being restricted or banned, while the government eased quarantine guidelines for sports and cultural events.Some ten-thousand union members are expected to gather in Yeouido to call for measures to prevent serious industrial accidents and for an increase in minimum wage.