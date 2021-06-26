Year's First Monsoon Rains in Forecast Nationwide This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first monsoon rains are in the forecast nationwide this weekend.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Thursday that the nation is expected to enter monsoon season on Saturday as a front moves northward from waters off the south coast.Rains are forecast to start on the southernmost Jeju Island Saturday morning, before expanding throughout inland regions in the afternoon.Fifty to over 150 millimeters of precipitation per hour are expected in the central areas, southwestern Jeolla region, along the south coast and on Jeju Island between Saturday night and Sunday morning.Winds of up to 20 meters per second are also in the forecast along the west coast and on Jeju Island, prompting officials to call for preparations to block potential damage.Monsoon rains are expected to subside for most regions starting Sunday afternoon, except along the south coast and on Jeju Island.