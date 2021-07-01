Gov't Adjusts Age Limit for AstraZeneca Vaccine to 50 or Older

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has adjusted the age limit for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 30 or older to 50 or older amid concerns over rare blood clots.The decision comes after one of two people diagnosed with TTS, a rare side effect involving blood clots along with low platelet levels, has died.Out of ten-point-39 million people who received the first AstraZeneca shot, those under 50 will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccine as their second shot in August and September. Those over 50 will receive another AstraZeneca shot.In July, 121-thousand people, including COVID-19 responders, special educators, health care instructors, workers and patients at nursing homes are scheduled to get their second AstraZeneca shot.Another 952-thousand people, including military personnel, correctional facility employees, workers at medical institutions and pharmacies, will receive their second Pfizer shot.