Gov't Adjusts Age Limit for AstraZeneca Vaccine to 50 or Older

Write: 2021-07-01 14:31:51Update: 2021-07-01 15:11:51

Gov't Adjusts Age Limit for AstraZeneca Vaccine to 50 or Older

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has adjusted the age limit for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 30 or older to 50 or older amid concerns over rare blood clots.

The decision comes after one of two people diagnosed with TTS, a rare side effect involving blood clots along with low platelet levels, has died.  

Out of ten-point-39 million people who received the first AstraZeneca shot, those under 50 will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccine as their second shot in August and September. Those over 50 will receive another AstraZeneca shot.

In July, 121-thousand people, including COVID-19 responders, special educators, health care instructors, workers and patients at nursing homes are scheduled to get their second AstraZeneca shot.

Another 952-thousand people, including military personnel, correctional facility employees, workers at medical institutions and pharmacies, will receive their second Pfizer shot.
