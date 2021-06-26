Gov't Announces Detailed Vaccination Schedule for Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The state vaccine task force announced on Thursday details of the next phase of its nationwide vaccination program.Some 197-thousand people aged 60 to 74, who were unable to get vaccines because of a supply shortage last month, will receive Pfizer vaccines from Monday to July 17. First responders will receive their doses during the same period.A second group of seniors, roughly 100-thousand, who cancelled or delayed vaccination in the second quarter will be able to make new reservations from July 12 for Moderna vaccinations to begin on July 26.Some 70-thousand enlisted soldiers scheduled to begin duty between July and September will be eligible for Pfizer vaccines from July 12.From July 19, 640-thousand high seniors and school staff can receive Pfizer vaccines, while one-point-13 million teachers and staff at day cares and kindergartens are eligible for Pfizer shots from July 28.Finally, three-point-52 million people between the ages of 55 and 59 can be inoculated with Moderna vaccines from July 26, while three-point-nine million aged from 50 to 54 can start from August 9.