Gov't Announces Detailed Vaccination Schedule for Q3

Write: 2021-07-01 15:09:11Update: 2021-07-01 15:26:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The state vaccine task force announced on Thursday details of the next phase of its nationwide vaccination program.

Some 197-thousand people aged 60 to 74, who were unable to get vaccines because of a supply shortage last month, will receive Pfizer vaccines from Monday to July 17. First responders will receive their doses during the same period.

A second group of seniors, roughly 100-thousand, who cancelled or delayed vaccination in the second quarter will be able to make new reservations from July 12 for Moderna vaccinations to begin on July 26.

Some 70-thousand enlisted soldiers scheduled to begin duty between July and September will be eligible for Pfizer vaccines from July 12.

From July 19, 640-thousand high seniors and school staff can receive Pfizer vaccines, while one-point-13 million teachers and staff at day cares and kindergartens are eligible for Pfizer shots from July 28.

Finally, three-point-52 million people between the ages of 55 and 59 can be inoculated with Moderna vaccines from July 26, while three-point-nine million aged from 50 to 54 can start from August 9.
