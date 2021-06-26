National Assembly Approves Creation of Presidential Committee on Education

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved legislation for the launch of a new presidential committee tasked with setting mid- to long-term education policies on Thursday.The committee, which will fall under the presidential office and consist of 21 officials, will be in charge of devising a development plan for curricula standards, faculty policies, college enrollment and adequate class size.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposed the formation of the committee, saying a majority of its members will be pro-government.It added that creating an agency that is higher than the Education Ministry will only bring confusion to the education system.The party also criticized how the bill was rammed through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday before opposition lawmakers had even arrived.