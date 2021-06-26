Menu Content

Police to Probe Alleged Violation of Military Service Law Involving PPP Chair

2021-07-01

Police to Probe Alleged Violation of Military Service Law Involving PPP Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have decided to investigate allegations that main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok may have violated the military service law while serving his duty over a decade ago. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has assigned the case to its anti-corruption unit. The complaint was filed last month by a pro-ruling camp civic group.

The group argues that Lee, while serving as skilled industrial personnel for his military duty in 2010, participated in a government-hosted program called the SW Maestro Course, designed to foster talent in the software industry.

The group claims the double gig could have violated the military service law and other regulations. 

In a social media post last month, Lee said the issue has been cleared by both the Military Manpower Administration and the prosecution. He said he was thorough in abiding by rules in taking leave or going out when he had to attend classes.
